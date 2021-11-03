The story of NEET 2021 has been one of delays and litigations. While the pandemic delayed the conduct of the exams, petitions in the courts claiming unfair practices during the exam, and petitions against the reservation quotas announced by the centre for the national level medical exam, delayed the announcement of the results for over a month. Even as the jubilation over the results fades, one must remember that the counselling will not begin until the Supreme Court delivers a judgement on petition challenging the OBC and the EWS quota.

The announcement of the results, however, has come as a relief for parents and students. This year around 8.7 Lakh people qualified from about 16 lakh people who appeared for the exam. Overall the results have been a mixed bag as hardly around 50% of the students managed to clear the cutoff. Students were also issued their percentile and qualifying was above 50 percentile for General category students.

There are three key courses which students can seek admission into with the help of NEET exam — MBBS, BDS and BHMS.

There are some FAQs that parents and students usually have after the announcement of NEET results.

1. Types of Seats available: There are basically three types of seats:- 1. Governement Quota seats where Government fixes the fees for the same and NEET Counselling process is conducted to fill these seats. 85% of the seats in any college are reserved for the state and 15% for the All India Quota (AIQ). 2. NRI seats: Only NRIs can apply for this quota and the average fee is around 25000 USD 3. Management Seats: These seats are only for Private college fees and most of the colleges have the autonomy of fixing the price for the same. It varies from 4 Lakhs to 20 Lakhs

2. Expected cutoffs: Cutoffs vary from state to state but if you get a score of 500-550+ you have a good chance of getting into MBBS and a 400-450+ will get you a seat in BDS. The cutoffs for colleges like AIIMS will usually be 650+. So all students who have scored above 400 may wish to apply for counselling. Others can either opt for long-term coaching or make another career choice depending on their situation. Generally, if you look at the last 2 years cutoffs you will get a clear picture of the college you wish to go for and establish a trend.

3. Counselling Process: There will be various rounds of counselling for NEET and it ends with a mop-up round where remaining seats are filled. The counselling process is online and we can see it on the NTA website. Counselling notification is expected next week.

4. NEET 2022 Dates: As NEET PG Dates for next year have been announced we can expect NEET UG 2022 exam also to be as per pre-COVID schedule of May unless there is another wave. So students can prepare accordingly.

5. There will be no changes in the results: There are lot of rumours floating around about the result and recounting. Please note that the result has been announced only after the Supreme Court verdict. So this will be the final result and we urge students not to believe in rumours.

