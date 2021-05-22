Everyone experiences fear at some point in their life. This is especially true and widely prevalent among youngsters when they have to decide about their career progression.

The manner in which youngsters handle their fear either ‘makes’ or ‘breaks’ their career development process. Having said this, we must also state on record that there is no reason to feel bad about it. On the contrary, youngsters will stand to gain very much if they are conditioned to handle their fear in a comfortable manner. One such approach would be to be proactive in learning the art of converting their fear into motivation. This could actually work like magic and propel them to greater success, beyond their wildest imagination.

Before moving further, it would be pertinent to just list out some of the negative effects that fear can have on the minds of youngsters with regard to their career development. It could start with them becoming indecisive about the options to choose from when they need to make a decision. The aspect of approaching an interview panel when called for a personal interview could also create stress in their minds. The imminent threat of failure in the choices that they eventually go on to make would also heavily weigh on their minds. Then there are other factors like performing in a group discussion, presenting a résumé with confidence, writing out a statement of purpose and so on.

As a human resource mentor meeting with many youngsters with this particular syndrome, I would, at the very first instance, outline to youngsters that it is all within their minds and it very much begins and ends there. The best coping mechanism to counter fear is to be positive and trust themselves. There are hundreds of success stories to narrate that highlight how an individual gives some of their most magical and significant performances when pushed against the wall. I would, in fact, call it positive stress that would stimulate the individual to break their shackles and showcase their true potential.

Know your fear

List out all the possible threats even before you encounter them

Adapt right

Look at the threat objectively and

adapt accordingly

Who you are

Enlarge your achievements and make it a springboard to propel you to give your best