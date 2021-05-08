The crowded and competitive career development scenario is at times chaotic as well, throwing up varied results for very many people who are linked with it. Success and failures are part of this situation and one must learn to go with the tide to make the best of the opportunities. For those who are not successful at any given point in time, they must believe that this is not the end of the road and must learn to bounce back from their failures.

The youth, particularly the young graduates, must learn the art of building up their resilience since it is this trait that will empower them to get back on the successful path towards career development. Resilience can be understood as a process of adapting to life in the face of adversity or facing up with failures. It is a kind of bouncing back attitude that comes into play within the individual when they are faced up with stress, threats and failures. Resilience can also be taken as the lesson that an individual gets to learn from the failures and develop necessary coping mechanisms within themselves to adapt to the situations accordingly and make profound progress towards personal and professional growth more successful than those who are not able to cope with it.

As a human resource mentor, I would like to see this particular attitude grow among the present-day youngsters who tend to break when they are faced with failures. They do not understand that a failure is a temporary setback and there is always a chance to become successful in future attempts if they are tuned to necessary course correction. The quality of endurance is abysmally missing among their personality which showcases bouts of tantrums and a melancholic dwelling in the negativity of the situation. This is a common phenomenon that can be witnessed among a vast majority of the youth who are just in the early stage of their adult life, in which professional life is a big part.

You can take a fresh lease out of life if you are tuned with the aspect of building up the quality of resilience in your personality, for which the following points will help you:

Face challenges

Challenges will make you a stronger person because it always has vital insights

Show resilience

Resilience helps to cope up with adverse situations and empowers you

Holding thoughts

You need to work on your thought process to make necessary behaviour changes