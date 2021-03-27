The tendency to have a laid back attitude by not being responsive as and when required pushes you to be an ‘emergency addict’. This results in a situation in which you will have to work at an increased pace with stress and go against the fast-ticking clock, resulting in wavering performances that do not match your true potential.

I have witnessed a multitude of students who are increasingly getting prone to the syndrome of procrastination, more specifically in recent times with the widespread online education. As a human resource mentor who deals with career mentoring and guidance, I am concerned that the students are wasting precious time which will be very detrimental to their career development in due course.

One common reason for the students, particularly the college-going youth, is that they find it less engaging to attend online classes and as a result tend to put off things at their own cool convenience. The students seem to take it easy and relax by giving themselves a reason that the assignments and academic/practical work can be done at the last minute and that there is no hurry. What they fail to understand is that these routine tasks are time tested and will have to be done in a phased manner for better understanding, reflection and eventually learning.

What you need to do to avoid this in your life is to look deep within yourself and assess your responsibility based on your professional development. Avoid distractions and focus on the task at hand. Give time and scope for allowing unprecedented situations to crop up; it will make you better prepared to face eventualities. Always work to improvise on your performance and have time to reflect and refresh wherever possible. Reap the benefits of completing your task before the deadlines in a comfortable manner, displaying all your might and potential. It will motivate you to a great extent. Finally, remember do not let opportunities slip out of your hands when you can seize them and work towards your success in a very positive manner.

Don’t stall

Procrastination becomes a habit, making you an unorganised individual

Stress woes

Acting at the last minute results in stress, improper functioning

It’s a reaction

It will cast an indelible mark on your behaviour since you tend to react