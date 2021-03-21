Today’s column is dedicated to these UNSUNG HEROES who toil just to ensure that we get piping hot food delivered to our very couch. Pardon the slight exaggeration, but I’m almost bang on. I’m definitely not taking sides. But today, I’m going to lay out facts and let you

decide.

The harsh reality

I enjoy tea at this specific shop near my house and have always observed a group of boys sitting there almost round the clock. They ensure that they’re not blocking entrances or causing any inconvenience. They constantly tease each other and are often playful, until their phones beep and off they go! I’m actually amazed at their work-life balance sometimes. I also, after observing them closely, realised that they all come from varied backgrounds, often rural. People unfamiliar with their body language often find them intimidating, but all it takes is to acknowledge them as human beings and you’ll see how resourceful these chaps actually are. They’re constantly hunting for the best routes to avoid traffic whilst at the same time are terrified of getting lower ratings or COMPLAINTS. It’s a struggle and more importantly, it’s an HONEST day’s work! We often forget how privileged many of us are, don’t we?

Influencer or inhumane?

Recently, another influencer got banned from both Uber and Lyft for not wearing a mask, coughing on the driver because he asked her to wear a mask, pepper-sprayed the cab driver and even ripped off his own mask all while claiming to have COVID. If you look at the video, the pathetic attitude, audacity, lack of respect and SUPERIORITY COMPLEX are all clearly visible. It’s so INHUMANE to see how the driver was treated. I’ve also observed most of the so-called influencers tend to be overly dramatic as that’s what helps them build followers. I’m not implying anything related to the Bengaluru Zomato case, but sharing my observation in general. What I didn’t like though was the series of videos that ensued which looked to me like a desperate call for attention and blowing a small thing out of proportion. She was a software engineer and a beauty blogger, she wouldn’t have lost her livelihood. But what about this poor chap? He would have no means for his livelihood!

The bitter truth?

If evidence has to be considered, 5,000 deliveries on Zomato and having a rating of 4.75/5 speaks volumes by itself. So what should we consider as the truth? Also I find the version wherein the delivery executive allegedly punched the woman on her nose, HARD TO BELIEVE as it looks like her nose was cut, rather than punched. Also the question we need to ask ourselves is simple, would a man really risk losing his livelihood itself when he was terrified about losing his commission and begged the woman not to complain?

You’re hungry because of which you’re angry, but because you’re lazy to go out there, stand in line, wait and get your food. You’re making another person do all that plus drive in this ever-growing traffic, exert themselves physically and deliver food to your doorstep! All they deserve is a SMILE, A THANK YOU and EMPATHY. Help them with their commissions and give them good ratings, tip them if you feel generous. But more than anything, RESPECT THEM AS HUMAN BEINGS!



With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

‘The Coach’