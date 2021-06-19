You must understand that career development as a goal in the professional arena of work is a culmination of a process of selfrealisation. It is an aspiration that comes into play in the public domain from the secretive world of working with the mind of the individual. Contrary to the public perception that career development is an automatic eventuality for an individual through their educational achievements, it is something that blossoms from the strength of their self-understanding. As a human resource mentor, I would like to emphasise with certainty that ‘self-reflection’ is a very powerful tool to help the youth come to a reasonable status of self-understanding.

This assumes greater importance and significance in the scenario of professional career development in which the focus is on the individual performance over a considerable period of time. The world is now moving at a hectic phase, in terms of advancement of technology, systems and process, which impacts the prospects of the professional working scenario. It is no longer a secret that candidates who do not think and proceed on their journey of career development will find it difficult to travel the distance. It must also sound an alarm within the minds of youngsters as to why self-reflection is so very important for career development and what happens if it not adopted.

The answer can be on a rather elongated note since there are many factors that can be attributed to suit the individual differences of each person. Success in a professional work environment will largely depend on your spontaneity in responding to situations that keep emerging from time to time. You need to be at your eloquent best to showcase your mighty talent and potentials in such an eventuality, which is what employers and corporate bosses would look out for as tangible professional traits. The best trick that you can have under your sleeve is to develop an ability to resort to objective self-reflection. It could prove to be a reservoir of resource that elevates your professional standing in a competitive world.

How to self-reflect?

Protect: Self-reflection is a shield to protect you from facing disturbances in your career

Strengthen: It can assist you through internal strengthening to make an informed choice

Empower: It empowers you to make contributions with substance in a professional environment