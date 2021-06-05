Are you at a crossroads in your career? This is one question that cannot be avoided in the aspect of career development,

particularly among fresh college graduates. The professional world can’t be entered that easily. Students are often required to pass through critical and difficult times that are part of the career development process. One such situation that needs attention is when the youth are caught in a career crossroad.

Career crossroads present itself with a lot of confusion, stress, anxiety and impatience and so on, something that the young graduates find difficult to handle. In a way, it’s against their very own comfort zone, which they have developed during their formative days of higher and technical education in varied institutions. A good majority of the youth can crossover with little to no support from external sources when they are caught in a career crossroad, but a considerable number of them find it extremely difficult to move forward.

This career crossroad is the start of their professional career path, which they would have aspired for all along. They must have had a dream that they developed within their minds. Now, when they are all of a sudden stuck at a crossroad, their whole life comes to a standstill for a brief period. How soon they surpass that stage would depend on their inner strength and their self-confidence.

The conditions that the youth would be in when they are caught in a career crossroad are:

Their ability to think becomes

constrained and they often go blank and are unable to think ahead.

They often appear to be restless.

They develop unwanted anxiety about their future and possibly

encounter a deep feeling of fear and failure.

They would also build up an imaginary comparison with their peer group and undermine their true

potential to make sound decisions.

They would start to lose their

confidence and go on a wild goose chase, seeking advice from every possible source, which would eventually make them more confused than they were before.



Cool down, yo!

Step aside for a brief period of time to let your mind cool down before deciding

Consequences?

Start to question yourself on the possible outcomes of various decisions

No fear here

Align your values and not your fears, reflect on what will make you flourish