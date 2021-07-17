The uniform makes for brotherhood, since when universally adopted

it covers up all the differences of class and country

Robert Baden-Powell (1857-1941), Founder of the Scout Movement

and Chief Scout of the World (a title he held till his death)

COVID-19 has forced schools to resort to online classes. One of the issues involved in this is dressing up while attending online classes while lessons are in progress. It has not yet become an issue. But it could become one if you go by a recent report on conducting court proceedings online.

Lawyers appearing in coloured shirts, vests or even while riding a scooter during the court hearings in virtual mode amid the COVID pandemic is highly inappropriate and unacceptable, said the Allahabad High Court, taking a dim view of the sartorial choices of lawyers — according to media reports on July 3.

“Appearance of advocates in casual attire is very inappropriate and unacceptable in any circumstance. Advocates should understand that their appearance for hearing of cases through virtual mode from their house or office is like an extended courtroom and it is as serious as attending court,” a single-judge bench of the court said in its order. It then went on to prescribe a dress code for the lawyers.

"They are required to wear a plain white shirt/white salwar kameez/white saree with plain white neckband while appearing for hearings in virtual mode from a premise where while addressing the court, they have a decent and presentable background with peaceful surroundings. It would be appreciated if they wear a black coat also," the court ruled. “Today, while hearing the present case through virtual mode, an advocate appeared wearing a coloured shirt and has not shown any remorse even after an objection was raised against his conduct. The court has shown leniency in not imposing any cost on the erring advocate,” it added. In its order, the court cited previous instances of such appearances, which included “a lady advocate with a face pack on”, a lawyer “while riding a scooter” and an advocate appearing before the court while “wearing a vest”.

Sounding a warning, the court said that it will not ignore any more ‘casual appearances’ by lawyers during virtual court hearings and has asked that “the Bar Associations of the high court to advise its members not to adopt any casual approach while appearing before this court.”

Switch the situation to online classes and what would you say to that? Should students wear their school uniform while they attend virtual classes from home? While some schools have been quite stiff with this and insist on the children wearing their uniform and being well-groomed while attending classes online, others have been more pliable on the matter. It goes without saying that some schools have identified the sale of uniforms as a revenue stream that cannot be ignored, pandemic or otherwise.