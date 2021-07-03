A job offer, which sets your career development process in motion, often begins with a negotiation. As a young graduate, you might be prone to confusion and not know how to proceed further when your job offer comes with some strings attached. The way you unlock yourself and come to terms and decide upon the offer will reflect the level of your success. There is nothing to get perplexed about or feel stressed about when it comes to job negotiation.

It can be overcome if you are adequately prepared to face it and go about it in an organised manner. It is common these days to meet young graduates who are averse to getting engaged in a conversation on job-related issues, simply because they don’t express negotiation skills. When you are focused on your career path towards professional and social success, then you must be enriched with the hands-on skill of placing your cards well on the table. You must perform with eloquence, conviction, confidence and display a mindset of accommodation to respond to the situation where negotiation comes into play. The fact of the matter is that most of the young graduates often miss golden opportunities at this stage due to a lack of sensitisation on how to carry themselves with flair.

To all those who need some advice on the art of presenting themselves with clarity and confidence in negotiating any job offer that comes your way, this might help. Be prepared to speak about your qualities when it matters and anticipate that you will be questioned on some basic aspects like salary, number of years that you are willing to work, the expected perks, prospects of training and development and the location of your choice to work. The finer aspect that would be necessary for you to handle the job negotiation well is to know your worth and have an idea about the industry standards, competition included. The most important point is to never succumb to any pressure and accept a situation that is not convincing to you. Always maintain a positive posture and act with supreme confidence and be willing to speak in a pleasing tone.

Calm down: Compose yourself and be calm. Do not rush to any preconceived conclusion

Saying ‘no’: Draw up a strategy as to what would be the lowest for you to reject an offer

Right demeanour: Speak with a smile and with confidence by establishing proper eye contact