Ankur didn’t get selected for the college basketball team,’ said Rinku. ‘He puts so much effort into his game. He so deserved to be picked.’ ‘Manish got selected instead,’ said Rahul. ‘He’s isn’t half as good. He doesn’t deserve to be on the team.’ ‘But Manish made it and Ankur didn’t,’ said Rakesh. ‘Which tells us it’s not just skill and hard work. Ankur’s missing an important ability that Manish has.’ ‘What is that, bhaiyya?’ asked Rahul. ‘Deserve-ability — your belief about what you deserve,’ said Rakesh. ‘Despite great talent, hard work and doing everything right, if you feel you don’t deserve success, you won’t get it. On the other hand, someone with lesser talent but a stronger belief that he deserves everything, will get it.’ ‘That’s crazy,’ asked Rinku. ‘How, bhaiyya?’ ‘Because we don’t get what we deserve, we get what we expect,’ said Rakesh.

‘Not getting tickets after waiting in the line, getting the worst seats or others getting ideal partners and then, we’re left with ‘why-does-it-always-happen-to-me’ stories. Familiar?’ ‘True, bhaiyya,’ said Rahul. ‘Very unfair.’ ‘It’s not unfairness,’ laughed Rakesh.

‘It is our low deserve-ability at play. The fact is, we can’t handle the good even if it comes to us — opportunity, success or people. Our low deserve-ability energy shows up like a sign around our neck saying ‘I don’t deserve this, I don’t want this’. We find ways to miss out even if we were selected, simply because we believe we don’t deserve any good.’ ‘You’re right,’ said Rinku. ‘Ankur got selected last time but injured himself and missed out. But why would anyone do that?’ ‘Our old beliefs and experiences unknowingly influence our deserve-ability,’ said Rakesh.

‘But now that we’re aware, we must improve our deserve-ability. The higher our deserve-ability, the more good we allow into our life. For each of your hard-luck stories, ask yourself honestly — do I really believe I deserve it?’ ‘Bhaiyya, how can we improve our deserve-ability?’ asked Rahul. ‘By expecting the best outcomes in every situation because you deserve it,’ said Rakesh. ‘Change your ‘won’t-happen’ beliefs and selftalk. Act like you deserve the best. Push past your undeserving zone and do little things that make you feel deserving — ask for extra helpings or take the best seats first. Be seen. Be heard. With practice, your deserve-ability improves.’