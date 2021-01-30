There seems to be a noticeable tendency among students to approach online education just as a place to ‘log on and listen’. It must be mentioned here that it is much beyond that and students need to know it sooner to achieve superlative success in a medium that has come to stay for long.

The virtual medium certainly takes away the charm of a classroom environment, but at the same time, it does not take away the basic principles of learning, which is active participation in the learning process. The students who aspire to come out with flying colours in any medium of learning will have to become active participants. Only then will they be empowered. It is not just enough to attend for the sake of appearance and then go about things your own way or do something that is the opposite of learning.

This practice is being widely witnessed across all homes when the parents are left clueless as to what needs to be done to bring in the required levels of attention among their children with regard to online learning. In my experience as a human resource mentor, I would say that this is a very casual attitude exhibited by the students, which is going to cost them very dearly in the days to come. Moreover, it is not very healthy when the students do not give due respect to the efforts that the teachers are taking in presenting their classes online.

If it was a classroom environment, the teachers would actually be able to notice students who are not paying attention and would be able to take steps to bring their attention back. But in the virtual medium, the teachers might not be able to do so with the constraints of screen space. Therefore it is up to the students to make themselves available in full measure with enthusiasm to actively participate in the online learning process and make the best use of it.

When you are not just a passive listener in an online learning environment, you eventually step beyond your own limitations of unwanted apprehensions and emerge successfully.

Brings Energy

It brings in a lot of energy into the class and motivates the teacher to give their best



Positive Boost

Being just a listener would make you less positive and less receptive to the lessons

More self-esteem

It increases your self-esteem and makes you much more enthusiastic to learn