One of the mantras to emerge successful through an online learning platform is to create a study space and staying committed to it. This must sound very simple and basic, but the implications are far more serious and meaningful if taken in the right sense and spirit.

The youth of today, especially college students, must have come to terms with the online method of learning by now since the institutions have been shut since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Even if they are slowly getting back to normal, it is an open secret that the online method of instruction and teaching is going to be a mainstay in the higher education scenario for the days to come.

This has literally transformed the teaching and learning environment from the institutional point of view. But has it really transformed the individuals is the million-dollar question.

It must be mentioned here that we are clearly able to see that many students are yet to get comfortable with the online method of education.

Though there may be many reasons for the same, one common factor that can be attributed is that they would have probably not been able to create adequate space for online learning. They might suffer from acceptance of the same and would have almost developed an aversion to it as well, which would be the reason for their abysmal performance.

It is important to create a mental note that online education is now the actual education and that it is no way inferior to the regular form of education, which you might have been so far used to. There would certainly be some issues, but when determined, everything is possible.

You have to frame your success within your own mind before you actually achieve it. This is an internal drive that could trigger your actions towards the same. Creating a space for online learning is something akin to it. The time that you spend on your online education must be justified professionally if you are to succeed in a professional career space.