There seems to be a certain level of apprehension within the minds of students the moment an e-learning module or a course is mentioned. The reason behind this is that their minds have so much information and more importantly, misinformation about the e-learning platform. This may be due to peer influence and, at times, due to their personal experiences that may have been poor.

The online medium of learning has constantly been evolving over a period of time and has been promoting a set of self-proclaimed rules and regulations that needs to be understood by both presenters and consumers — the students. Having said this, there is also a point to bear in mind that a blanket set of rules cannot be adopted by each and every module or course. There can only be a general reference and it has to be taken up at the individual level by the students concerned.

Only when there is a clear understanding of the rules of the game, you can play to win. Similarly, when you know what the rules are for the online learning platform, you can make use of the opportunity and leverage it for your success.

As a human resource mentor, I would like to draw the attention of the students to some don’ts of e-learning so that they can become effective e-learners.

The first basic aspect is that you shouldn’t engage in any e-learning course or module with a negative mindset. Your mindset is the foundation on which your thoughts and actions operate and it has to be positive right from the start.

Secondly, you cannot afford to disrespect time when it comes to e-learning. You have to be fully present all through the learning process and that is mandatory for your own success.

Next, do not sandwich your e-learning module with your tasks at home and other recreational activities. Remember, it is a learning engagement and not a pastime.

Finally, don’t be dominating in your discussions over the open space or interactive window. Your tone and tenor must be accommodative and not authoritative.

don’t text

Don’t resort to texting to draw attention of all those who are present in the class

Don’t compare

Don’t compare yourself with others in the online learning medium. It’s a bad idea

Don’t be blank

Don’t sit for the class without a general reading of the syllabus before class