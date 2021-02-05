Argument is a positive term. It is necessary because it helps us know which views are better than others. It also helps us arrive at the truth. The ability to argue well is a skill as well as an art. Those who are good at arguing effectively know how to think critically. Some people avoid arguing as they think that it is difficult to convince people but some take it as a challenge and do succeed in cracking even those who are considered hard nuts to crack. Those who are good at arguing know what to say (matter) and how to say it (manner). In other words, both matter and manner make an argument an effective one.

Everyone wants their opinion to be heard. Effective writers and speakers express their views confidently and convincingly and make their audience understand and accept their point of view. Nowadays, we watch spokespersons of various political parties and seasoned panelists taking part in various TV debates. Though all are not good at expressing their views and giving counter views effectively, those who are able to put their views across in an effective manner use certain strategies to connect with their audience. Their body language, words and tone make their communication effective. They argue logically and use words and phrases that appeal to the mind.

Asking students to write argumentative essays is a good way of testing their thinking and argumentative skills. An argumentative essay uses facts and evidence to support the argument it is making. The purpose is to convince the reader. Let’s look at some useful words and phrases used in good arguments and argumentative essays.

Presenting our point of view

• My point is…

• My point of view is based on the proof…

• I have evidence to prove my point

Conceding an argument

• I do agree with you… On the other hand...

• Though what you say is true…

• I admit that ….

Sequencing a list of arguments

• First of all, I’d like to state...

• To begin with...

• I’d start by...

Adding an argument to strengthen a point

• In addition to that...

• Moreover...

• I might also add that...

• I would like to mention the fact that...

Emphasising a point

• Even/indeed/in fact/of course/without question/ undoubtedly/clearly

Concluding

• Let me recap my point...

• To reiterate my point of view...

• In a nutshell, what I am trying to say is...

“Is there any point in public debate in a society where hardly anyone has been taught how to think, while millions have been taught what to think?”

Peter Hitchens