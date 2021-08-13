‘We discussed how to use our physical, emotional and mental energy to fully engage with work,’ said Rinku. ‘But does it translate to great work filled with passion, integrity and honesty?’

‘Yes bhaiyya,’ said Rahul. ‘How do some people put in superhuman energy and create wonderful outcomes?’

‘Good question,’ said Rakesh. ‘There’s one energy that overrides all others. It’s called spiritual energy.’

‘Oh no,’ said Rahul. ‘Spiritual stuff is boring.’

‘Spiritual energy is nothing but aligning with ‘our’ spirit,’ said Rakesh. ‘Our inner self guides us to our unique purpose, to do things ‘our’ way. It connects us to something bigger than us, something that grows us and those around us, gives us strength beyond known limits and makes great things possible. ‘

‘Wow,’ said Rinku. ‘How can we access our spiritual energy bhaiyya?’

‘First, find and live your personal set of values, your building blocks - honesty, integrity, commitment, passion - whatever you value most,’ said Rakesh. ‘Secondly, work for a purpose bigger than you.’

‘How do we find our values bhaiyya?’ asked Rinku.

‘Introspect, look at qualities you admire in yourself and others, and you’ll find what you value most,’ said Rakesh. ‘When you live your life built on the foundation of your values, you build character – the key muscle for spiritual energy. Your character gives you strength to pursue great tasks with courage and conviction and to overcome hardship and obstacles.’

‘Whoa,’ said Rahul. ‘How can we expand our spiritual energy bhaiyya?’

‘To expand our spiritual energy we must go beyond self-interest,’ said Rakesh. ‘We expand when we take up something bigger than us - our team, college, society, nation. When we’re driven by something beyond us, we find the strength to go beyond known limits – that’s what spiritual energy is all about. So, in every task you do, find a greater purpose and work selflessly for that. It’ll grow you and your talents beyond your imagination. For example, instead of playing for yourself in your college basketball team, seek to win the championship for your team. Instead of simply living in your neighbourhood, make it the cleanest. Contribute to the greater good of your team always and you’ll expand.’

‘So I can access this superhuman spiritual energy if I put myself aside and serve others?’ asked Rahul.

‘Yes,’ said Rakesh. ‘But as always, balance service to others with self-care. Your self-care comes first because when you’re cared for, you care wholeheartedly for others.’

‘Thanks bhaiyya,’ said Rinku. ‘I’ve just decided to help stray cats and dogs in my area to find homes.’

