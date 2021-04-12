The niggling aspect that the present-day youth, particularly fresh graduates who are just about to enter into the professional world of work, will have to be alert of and aware about is something called ‘Mind Squatters’.

It can be anything like an unproductive thought, a negative feeling about your self, an unreal fear factor, an unwanted comparison and, above all, a sympathetic attitude of self-injury. Mind Squatters occupy your valuable mind space and constrain you from acting on your own free will, which can be energetic and enthusiastic otherwise. It always casts a pessimistic spell on your actions which are due to burdened thoughts that pull you in different directions.

There is no harm to state here that you can afford to be selfish to make use of your mind space for your own development and not waste it on others or make it a master of others. Your mind must serve you well first, and when you are able and stable, then you can think of devoting some of it for the sake of others. The other way of looking at this is to become self-reflective and self-focused on your own growth and development and make a concerted effort to travel towards achieving your own goals.

This is very much an essential ingredient for success and it can also be taken as a sure shot success mantra that you need to imbibe. As a human resource mentor, I do often meet up with youngsters with a chaotic mind that does not showcase the bare minimum of positivism that we look for in them. The importance of an inspired and a focused mind that is solely dedicated towards the success of the individual must be seen in light of the present-day demands of being productive and exceptional in terms of professional standards. There is always no better second chance to impress upon as the very first opportunity and the youth must be able to seize the opportunity to unleash their inherent quality when it matters the most. The key here is to pay attention to your thoughts and watch your actions; you will know what is controlling your life.

Trigger happy

Your thoughts are the action trigger in the hunt for professional success

Heart reacts

You should not take criticism to your heart and react to it impulsively

Head strong

Condition your mind to endure difficulties and challenges that crop up