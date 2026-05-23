ZP CEO reviews measures to strengthen government schools and hostels

Zilla panchayat chief executive officer Dr Praveen P Bagewadi called upon the government officials to discharge their duties responsibly and work in the interest of society to ensure overall development of schools and hostels.
Speaking at a meeting organised by the Social Welfare Department here on Friday, Bagewadi said with dedication and coordinated efforts, government schools and hostels can be improved. Discussions during the meeting focused on hostel management, improving educational quality, student welfare, and safety measures.
The ZP CEO assured officials that if there is any shortage of basic facilities in schools or hostels, immediate reports should be submitted so that authorities can provide the necessary support without delay.
Hygiene and security
Emphasising upon the hygiene and security, he directed officials to ensure regular cleaning of hostels, bathrooms, and toilets. He also instructed authorities to install CCTV cameras and inspect gates, doors, and windows to ensure they are in proper condition.
“Hostels should be maintained with the same care and cleanliness as our homes,” he said, adding that student safety must always be given top priority.
Bagewadi noted that complaints are often received regarding the lack of hot water, proper meals, and quality food in hostels. He advised wardens to interact closely with students, understand their problems, and provide counselling and guidance when required.
He further stressed that students struggling in subjects like mathematics and Kannada should receive special one-to-one attention with the help of subject experts. He urged the Social Welfare Department and hostel wardens to work sincerely to ensure that no child fails in the coming academic year.
“Parents send their children to hostels with trust and confidence. Wardens should not act merely as officials, but as guardians who take full responsibility for the children,” he said.
The ZP CEO also highlighted the importance of identifying and encouraging students’ talents in singing, sports, oratory, and other extracurricular activities. He urged officials and wardens to serve as role models and contribute to the overall development of children.
Joint director of the Social Welfare Department Srinivas, Backward Classes Welfare Department district officer Geetha, district minority welfare officer Mylarappa, principals, wardens, and others were present at the meeting.
Caption: ZP CEO Dr Praveen P Bagewadi speaks at the meeting organised by the social welfare department in Kolar on Friday.