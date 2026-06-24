Clinical AI platform posts strong performance in NEET-PG exam

According to the company's evaluation, Zorgm Pro answered 152 of 154 questions correctly, with one incorrect answer and one unanswered question. The benchmark was conducted using a documented methodology that has been made publicly available for independent review.

The result demonstrates the potential of source-grounded clinical AI systems to perform at a high level on complex medical education benchmarks while maintaining transparency through evidence-backed responses.

The evaluation conducted by the LaennecAI Clinical Research Team found that Zorgm Pro performed strongly when assessed against the NEET-PG benchmark and compared with other widely available AI systems evaluated under the same framework.

A notable example occurred on a question regarding paediatric HIV vertical-transmission prophylaxis, where Zorgm Pro cited India's national PPTCT guidance (NACO India), international NIH Perinatal Guidelines, and relevant FDA-approved references in support of its response.

"The results are impressive. The real win is achieving them with an AI that is less prone to hallucinations, one that looks up only curated, evidence-based sources, and is not a black-box system," said Dr. Akhil Das, Clinical Lead at LaennecAI.

"We built Zorgm Pro because doctors deserve AI they can trust," added Dr. Arathy Varghese, Co-founder and CTO of LaennecAI. "An answer is only as good as the evidence behind it. Ours comes with the source attached every time, so a doctor never has to take it on faith."

(PRNewswire & ANI)