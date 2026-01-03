Zomato delivery pay rises 10.9%, Goyal urges gig flexibility

New Delhi: Deepinder Goyal, Founder of Zomato has reiterated his position after a purported strike call by certain gig workers brought the gig-model into the spotlight.



According to Goyal, average hourly earnings for delivery partners at Zomato increased by approximately 10.9 per cent year-on-year in 2025, reaching Rs 102 compared to Rs 92 in 2024, according to data shared by him . The figures, which exclude tips, reflect a steady growth in earnings over a longer horizon for the gig workforce.



Goyal on X shared the financial structure of the gig model. He noted that if a partner works for 10 hours a day for 26 days a month, the gross earnings translate to approximately Rs 26,500. After accounting for roughly 20 per cent in fuel and maintenance costs, net earnings stand at about Rs 21,000 per month. These calculations are based on total logged-in hours, including waiting time.