Zohran Mamdani creates history as New York’s first Muslim Mayor | Educational qualifications & more

Zohran Mamdani is making global headlines as the new mayor-elect of New York City. The 34-year-old leader has become the first Muslim to be elected to this office, marking a significant moment in the city’s political history.

As expected, there is great curiosity surrounding Mamdani and his background. Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani has lived in New York City since the age of seven, according to the New York Assembly. A naturalised US citizen, he now steps into one of the most high-profile public service roles in the world.

Early life and educational background

As per the New York Assembly website, Mamdani attended the Bronx High School of Science, and later graduated from Bowdoin College with a Bachelor’s degree in African Studies. Interestingly, both his parents are Harvard graduates.

CNN reported that Mamdani was politically active during his college years. While at Bowdoin, he founded the institution’s chapter of "Students for Justice in Palestine".

He later joined Change Corps, a year-long training program for community organisers. However, he left the program after six months, explaining that he had helped create a union within the organisation, and believed this move would have led to his dismissal.

Mamdani became a naturalised US citizen in 2018, paving the way for his entry into active politics — a journey that has now culminated in his becoming New York’s first Muslim mayor, and one of the youngest ever to hold the post.

Victory at the polls

On Tuesday, New Yorkers went to the polls, to choose their new Mayor. Mamdani had been widely viewed as the frontrunner, and the results confirmed his popularity.

According to CBS News, with 91 percent of the votes counted, Mamdani’s victory was confirmed as he secured 50.4 percent of the vote.

A self-confessed democratic socialist, Mamdani ran against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom he had defeated earlier in the Democratic primary, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

In the end, Mamdani’s victory margin was comfortably decisive, suggesting that even in a less divided race, he would have emerged as the people’s choice.

Quick facts

High School: Bronx High School of Science

College Degree: Bachelor’s in African Studies, Bowdoin College

Age: 34

Citizenship: Naturalised in 2018

Political Identity: Democratic Socialist