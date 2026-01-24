Zoho launches ERP platform in Kumbakonam, new campus to house 2K staff

THANJAVUR: Launching Zoho Corporation’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, ‘Zoho ERP’, co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu on Friday said plans are on to expand the company’s presence in Kumbakonam with the establishment of a campus that can house around 2,000 employees.

Launching ‘Zoho ERP’ alongside CEO of Zoho Payment technologies Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran at a press meet held in Kumbakonam, Vembu said a part of the team building Zoho ERP operates out of Zoho’s regional office in Kumbakonam. As the product scales and is rolled out globally, the company will continue to hire local talent to support its growth, he added.