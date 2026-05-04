Zilla Parishad suspends class 9 and 10 divisions in Palghar schools

Palghar: The Palghar Zilla Parishad (ZP) has suspended class 9 and 10 divisions across 57 schools in the district due to the shortage of funds and legal complexities regarding teacher salaries.
Citing the official order, the ZP stated that since these teaching positions lack official state sanction, the Tribal Development Department has refused to allocate funds.
Previously, the Zilla Parishad used its "Cess Fund" to cover these salaries. However, this fund is strictly intended for developmental works. Fearing further legal action from other contractual staff demanding parity, the administration chose to suspend the classes, it stated.
The Education Department has directed that affected students be integrated into nearby private secondary schools or government Ashram schools by June 10.
However, experts and activists expressed apprehension that travelling to distant schools may lead to a massive increase in dropout rates, particularly among female students, in the tribal-dominated district.
Vivek Pandit, Founder of the Shramjeevi Organisation and Chairman of the State Tribal Development Review Committee, has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking his intervention.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.