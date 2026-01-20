Zepto announces 8 startups under phase one of 'Zepto-Nova' initiative
New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI): Quick-commerce major Zepto on Tuesday announced the first cohort of eight startups selected under 'Zepto Nova,' an innovation initiative launched in partnership with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
The programme aims to support promising Indian startups by offering market access, discoverability, and logistics through Zepto's hyperlocal network.
The initial cohort covers sectors including food and beverages, sustainable energy, and consumer brands. The selected companies are Milleto Nutto, Aloe Ecell, Flavours of Calicut, Thy Chocolate, No Cap Foods, Nesta Toys, Watch Out, and Makerverse.
Vinay Dhanani, President of Supply Chain and Category at Zepto, said the company aims to be an enabler for India's startup ecosystem by helping homegrown brands break access barriers.
Zepto plans to launch the second edition of the programme in February 2026.
(PTI)
