Zeko AI recognised at India AI Impact Summit 2026 for transforming inclusive hiring

New Delhi: Zeko AI, an enterprise-grade AI talent intelligence platform, has been selected as a Top 30 Finalist under the prestigious AI by HER Global Impact Challenge at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.



The announcement follows an overwhelming global response to the Summit's three flagship AI challenges - AI for ALL, AI by HER, and YUVAi which collectively received over 4,650 applications from more than 60 countries. Zeko AI's selection places it among the most promising women-led AI innovations driving scalable, inclusive and responsible artificial intelligence solutions.



Advancing AI-Powered Talent Intelligence



Zeko AI is redefining enterprise hiring through its AI-driven talent intelligence platform, designed to enhance precision hiring, workforce optimization, and skills-based talent discovery. By leveraging advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and multilingual AI capabilities, the platform enables organizations to:



* Improve hiring accuracy and reduce bias

* Strengthen diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) outcomes

* Accelerate recruitment cycles using AI-powered screening

* Enable data-driven workforce planning

* Support skill mapping aligned with future-of-work demands



As enterprises globally navigate rapid digital transformation, Zeko AI's solution addresses critical challenges around talent gaps, workforce agility, and scalable recruitment infrastructure.

