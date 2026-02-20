Zeko AI recognised at India AI Impact Summit 2026 for transforming inclusive hiring
New Delhi: Zeko AI, an enterprise-grade AI talent intelligence platform, has been selected as a Top 30 Finalist under the prestigious AI by HER Global Impact Challenge at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
The announcement follows an overwhelming global response to the Summit's three flagship AI challenges - AI for ALL, AI by HER, and YUVAi which collectively received over 4,650 applications from more than 60 countries. Zeko AI's selection places it among the most promising women-led AI innovations driving scalable, inclusive and responsible artificial intelligence solutions.
Advancing AI-Powered Talent Intelligence
Zeko AI is redefining enterprise hiring through its AI-driven talent intelligence platform, designed to enhance precision hiring, workforce optimization, and skills-based talent discovery. By leveraging advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and multilingual AI capabilities, the platform enables organizations to:
* Improve hiring accuracy and reduce bias
* Strengthen diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) outcomes
* Accelerate recruitment cycles using AI-powered screening
* Enable data-driven workforce planning
* Support skill mapping aligned with future-of-work demands
As enterprises globally navigate rapid digital transformation, Zeko AI's solution addresses critical challenges around talent gaps, workforce agility, and scalable recruitment infrastructure.
Women-Led Innovation in AI
The AI by HER Global Impact Challenge celebrates women entrepreneurs building transformative AI solutions across sectors including healthcare, sustainability, financial inclusion, education and workforce development. Zeko AI's recognition underscores India's growing leadership in women-led AI innovation, responsible AI development, and inclusive digital growth.
Speaking on the recognition, a spokesperson for Zeko AI said:
"Being selected as a finalist at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is a significant milestone for us. Zeko AI was built to ensure that artificial intelligence strengthens equitable access to opportunity while enabling enterprises to make smarter, bias-aware hiring decisions. We are proud to represent women-led innovation on a global stage."
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 reflects India's strategic vision of positioning itself as a global hub for responsible AI, digital public infrastructure, and scalable innovation, aligned with the principles of People, Planet and Progress.