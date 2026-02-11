Three majors on the line: Zara Anand leads India into Asia-Pacific showdown

Wellington [New Zealand], February 11 (ANI): Zara Anand will be leading a four-member Indian team sent by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) at the prestigious World Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) here beginning Thursday.

The tournament is hosted by The R&A (Royal & Ancient, Scotland), the world governing body for the rules of golf, in association with the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), according to a press release from the IGU.

The winner of World Amateur Asia-Pacific earns invitations to play in three major championships - the AIG Women's Open, the Amundi Evian Championship and The Chevron Championship as well as elite championships such as the Hana Financial Group Championship, ISPS HANDA Women's Australian Open, The Women's Amateur Championship and the Augusta National Women's Amateur, making it the most sought-after event for women amateurs across the globe.

Zara, who was tied for the second spot for the first two rounds of the Ladies European Tour (LET)-sanctioned Hero Women's Indian Open, registered some impressive performances in the last two seasons, including a top-10 finish in the Queen Sirikit Cup last year. Zara was adjudged the best amateur of the tournament, ultimately finishing tied 15th overall.

The World No. 287, who came close to winning on the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour on four occasions since last year, will be accompanied by Guntas Kaur Sandhu (World No. 545), Ananyaa Sood (581) and Jia Kataria (584) in New Zealand.

"Last year I had some very satisfying results, including the top-10 finish in the Queen Sirikit Cup. I began 2026 on a positive note with two top-3 finishes on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. Competing against pros has boosted my confidence over the last 5-6 months, and I intend to carry that momentum into the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific. This is a prestigious event because it offers playing opportunities to the winners of three major championships. I would like to thank the Indian Golf Union for providing amateurs like us such international exposure," Zara said.

Guntas Kaur Sandhu also had a remarkable domestic season, winning four times on the IGU circuit: the Gujarat Ladies & Junior Girls Amateur, Eastern India Ladies & Junior Girls Amateur, Southern India Ladies & Junior Girls Amateur, and the Maharashtra Ladies & Junior Girls Amateur Golf Championships. She finished third in the 2025 IGU All India Ladies & Junior Girls Amateur Championship.

Speaking about the course conditions, Guntas said: "Royal Wellington is a picturesque golf course with some brilliant views. We had two practice rounds, and the course is playing true like any parkland layout. With some good results last year, I am hopeful of carrying my form in the tournament. These events give us the much-needed confidence boost playing against some of the world's best golfers, and I want to thank IGU for the same."

Jia Kataria is a US Collegiate golf scholar and has been a consistent performer there, winning four titles last season, including the LTU Spring Break Invitational, SSAC Women's Golf Championship, Seahawk Shootout and Lady Roadrunner Fall Invite.

Ananyaa Sood won the US Kids United Arab Emirates Championship last yea,r along with four top-10 finishes in the UAE. She also won the Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour UAE Championship and the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series in the UAE.

In all, the Indian team seems set for a memorable outing in New Zealand.