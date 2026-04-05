Zappy holidays

Summer vacation is when childhood’s most lasting memories are made. It’s time to slow down. Schools are closed, and there’s no early morning rush, so you can catch up on some much-needed sleep, reconnect with friends and family, and explore interests beyond the classroom.

For many children, it’s also the perfect opportunity to pick up new skills or dig deeper into hobbies they enjoy. May be it is sports, arts, or even scientific experiments.

Across the city, a wide range of summer camps are being held, from arts and theatre to sports, science, and life skills. Whether it’s creative expression or active learning, there’s something for every age and interest.

Here’s a list of camps being held in the city this summer.

AI is here

The AI summer camp by LBS Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW) aims to turn a beginner into a creator. Students from classes 8 to 12 with no coding experience can join the classes for 40 hours from March 30. The programme highlights include building and publishing websites, creating web applications, exploring AI tools, etc. On finishing the course, certificates will be awarded by the government-aided LBSITW.

Venue: LBSITW, Poojappura

Contact: 9447329978.

Design your own summer camp

This is a camp of a different kind. Teen’s Hive, a community for teenage children, will handhold students during a one-day camp to be held on March 28. The camp will aid teenagers in brainstorming and planning activities that they would want to do during their summer vacations.

Venue:Teen’s Hive, Gandhipuram, Sreekariyam.

Contact: 9447496862

For the future leaders

The Orators Club is holding a boot camp from April 1 to April 30. For the seniors (Grade 7 to 12), the camp will have public speaking, group communication, and leadership classes with real-world problem-solving. For juniors (from Grade 3 to 6), camp will have fun activities to build confidence, communication skills, and public speaking. Children would be mentored by an alumnus from the University of Cambridge and a national-level public speaker and debater.

Venue: Near Medical College

Contact: 7510513195.

Let’s Play

Jawahar Balabhavan enters the vacation space with an array of experiences for children aged between 4 and 16. Apart from the usual dance, drama, yoga, music classes, there would also be hands-on sessions on electronics, clay modelling, aeromodelling, and kalari and karate. Admissions are open for classes to be held from April 6 to the end of May.

Venue: Jawahar Balabhavan, Vellayambalam.

Contact: 8590774386, 9747999699.

All for sports

The Sports Kerala Foundation is organising a two-month-long camp for children aged between 5 and 18, from April 1 to May 31. The camp will include swimming, badminton, gymnastics, tennis, judo, shooting, table tennis, etc. It will be organised across different venues — Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, National Games Shooting Range, and Kumarapuram Tennis Academy.

Contact: +91 6282902473

A bit of everything

Designed for kids between 3 and 14, this camp is skill-based and includes an array of activities, from robotics, astronomy, music and arts, to sports, cooking, martial arts, creative writing, and theatre. Special STEM sessions will also be held. Sessions will begin on April 1. Transportation is available for those who need it.

Venue: St. Xavier’s College, Thumba

Contact: 8590373116

Dance camp

Polestar Dance Studio is organising a summer camp

from April 1 for children aged 4 and above. The camp will introduce the nuances of dance. There would be dance training, rhythm and music activities, and tips for freestyle moves.

Venue: Polestar Dance Studio, Kuravankonam and Manacaud

Contact: 9746043339

Horse Riding Camp

Conducted by G-Farm Horse Riding Academy, this camp aims to provide an equestrian experience to children. It combines horse riding, outdoor skills, and confidence-building activities. The camp will begin in April and is open for children aged between 6 and 14.

Venue: G-Farm, St Andrews Beach, Kazhakoottam

Contact: 7558054371

Art, craft, and theatre

In its 11th edition, Kuttikoodaram by Thamp Arangu promises another fun filled session of theatre games, teamwork, and lasting memories. The camp is open for children aged between

5 and 15, and will be held from April 1 to May 31.

Venue: Thamp Arangu, Peroorkada

Contact: 9496546902

Learn Silambam

If you are a martial arts freak and want to learn the ancient Silambam, this summer camp to be held by Agasthyam Kalari from April 1 is the answer. Here, kids will learn powerful staff techniques, footwork, agility, and traditional warfare. The camp caters to both beginners and experienced.

Venue: Agasthyam Kalari, Nemom

Contact: 9048079258.

Art, culture, and science

Registration is open for Kalapila, the summer camp organised by the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village (KACV). The camp, to be held from April 21 to 26, will have interactive sessions with artisans, robotics workshops, and cultural immersion, to name a few.

Venue: Kerala Arts and Crafts Village

Contact: 9288001166

For Cricket champs

After the stellar performances of Sanju Samson and the women’s cricket team, cricket camps are getting more attention. This year, several camps are being organised for the sport. Kids Cricket Club, in association with Decathlon (9446414374), is organising a camp for those between five and 22; EPIC Cricket Academy’s (9061760042) camp will begin on April 1; and Shines Cricket Academy (9747870767) is hosting a 30-day coaching camp for juniors and teens (6–18).

Football camps

D7 Football Academy’s football coaching camp for children aged between 5 and 18 years will begin on April 1. Training will be led by AIFF-certified coaches. Prostreet Football Academy will have a coaching camp by Rohan Shah (former Kerala Blasters FC U-18 coach).

Venue: Slide and Tackle, Punnakkamukal; Jawahar Nagar, Kowdiar

Contact: 628284150, 9539539326

Let’s play Chess

Chess is another popular event this summer, with institutes like the International School of Chess and the Masters Chess Academy organising summer camps for children aged 5 and above. Classes will begin on April 1 and continue till May 31.

Venue: Poojappura, Technopark Phase 1-Kazhakkoottam, Manacaud

Contact: 6282479365, 6282879366, 7907987259