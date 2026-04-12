Zaineb Ali highlights how pilates enhances wellness beyond fitness

Pilates has steadily emerged as a preferred way to stay fit, yet many people struggle with the confidence to commit to a consistent fitness routine. Often inspired by celebrities, we tend to follow trending workouts without fully understanding them. At a recent event in the city, Zaineb Ali, fondly known as the Pilates queen, and the founder of Pilates And Beyond With Zaineb Ali shared her journey and offered practical insights into building a healthier lifestyle.

Speaking about how it all began, she says, “I am the founder of Pilates and Beyond and have been a Pilates wellness coach for the past 15 years. Over time, I’ve transformed not just bodies but lives — helping people feel more confident, improve their posture, and embrace their strength, especially women.”

Explaining the benefits of Pilates, she adds, “Pilates is a low-impact workout that primarily targets your core. Over the years, I’ve worked with a diverse range of clients: from CEOs and celebrities to sportspersons — helping them build strength and stability.”

Highlighting some of the well-known names she has trained, Zaineb shares, “I’ve had the opportunity to work with many celebrities, including Sitara, Shilpa Shirodkar, and several others.”

On why Pilates is worth incorporating into one’s routine, she explains, “If you’re looking to strengthen your core, improve your posture, and build overall strength, Pilates is one of the best options.”

She also emphasises the importance of staying active in simple, everyday ways. “Make sure you are active for at least 15 to 20 minutes a day. Avoid sitting for long hours — take the stairs, walk while you’re on calls, and include small movements like squats throughout the day,” she suggests.

When it comes to diet, Zaineb underlines the need for balance. “If your goal is weight loss, you need to be in a calorie deficit. At the same time, ensure that what you eat is sustainable, nourishing, and not excessive — your diet should support your body, not restrict it unnecessarily,” she notes.

For Zaineb, the most rewarding part of her work lies in her clients’ transformation. “Seeing people grow more confident, noticing the happiness they carry after training — it’s incredibly fulfilling. There’s a spark in their eyes when they come in for each session. It’s like watching kids in a candy store, excited to learn and do more,” she concludes.

This story has been written by Shreya Veronica.