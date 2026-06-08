'Yuva Sangam' is powerful instrument of national integration: IIT Ropar Director

Rupnagar: 'Yuva Sangam' is not merely a cultural exchange programme but a powerful instrument of national integration, said Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja on Monday.

Addressing a gathering during the inaugural ceremony welcoming the Bihar delegation as part of Yuva Sangam Phase VI -- the Union education ministry's flagship youth exchange programme -- Ahuja expressed confidence that the interaction between young people from Bihar and Punjab would forge bonds that go far beyond their time on campus.

Over the next six days, the Bihar delegates will undertake a structured programme across Punjab, including visits to historical and cultural sites, academic interactions, laboratory tours at IIT Ropar, and engagement with local communities.