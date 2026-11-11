Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum to unlock jobs across museology and research under new five-year rollout

The project will be implemented in a phased manner over FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31. The first inaugural gallery on the theme of Adornment is expected to open to the public in the North Block in the latter part of 2027. A modular approach is being formulated to add more galleries. The content and collection analysis is being done, and around 1.8 million objects have been identified from the National Museum and other Ministry of Culture Museums, 52 ASI site museums and various other state museums and private collections to be displayed in the YYBM, the statement said.