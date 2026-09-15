YSRCP to protest against DSC irregularities on September 21

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): YSRCP will stage a protest in front of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office in Vijayawada at 10 am on September 21, demanding a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment and justice for deserving candidates, former Minister Ambati Rambabu said.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Rambabu said the TDP coalition government claims to have filled more than 16,000 teacher posts, but fresh allegations of irregularities are surfacing every day. He alleged question paper leaks, the sale of papers, and jobs being given in return for money.

He said serious irregularities have particularly emerged in the sports quota. The quota was increased from 2 per cent to 3 per cent, and there are allegations that teacher posts were secured using fake sports certificates.

YSRCP has produced evidence showing that deserving candidates were denied opportunities while ineligible candidates allegedly secured jobs using questionable certificates, he said.

Rambabu said even government departments have reportedly found some sports certificates to be invalid. Despite such serious allegations, the government has failed to order an independent investigation, he said.

He reiterated YSRCP’s demand for a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DSC as well as APPSC recruitments. If the government believes that no wrongdoing has taken place, it should have no hesitation in ordering a transparent investigation, he said.

Rambabu demanded that the government apologise to deserving candidates who suffered injustice and take steps to provide them with appropriate relief.

He asserted that YSRCP would continue its fight until the government answers the allegations and justice is delivered to affected job aspirants.

(ANI)