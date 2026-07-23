YSRCP raises Mega DSC recruitment issues in Parliament

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS): YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP and Parliamentary Party Leader, Y.V. Subba Reddy, and Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy on Thursday moved motions in both Houses of Parliament seeking an urgent discussion on the Mega District Selection Committee-2025 recruitment process for over 16,000 teacher posts in Andhra Pradesh.
Gurumoorthy submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, while Y.V. Subba Reddy gave notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, stating that the irregularities have placed the future of more than 3.5 lakh teacher aspirants at risk.
In the Rajya Sabha notice, Y.V. Subba Reddy stressed that Parliament had discussed issues affecting more than 22.79 lakh NEET aspirants and that the concerns of 3.5 lakh Mega DSC candidates in Andhra Pradesh equally deserved urgent national attention.
He said the matter involved the future of educated unemployed youth, the credibility of public institutions and equality in public employment.
According to a party release, the MPs highlighted procedural violations, lack of transparency and manipulation, including the handling of confidential work by outsourced personnel, non-publication of merit and roster lists, exclusion of candidates after certificate verification, changes to the Sports Quota policy, paper-leak concerns and recruitment-for-money charges.
They urged the Union government to order a time-bound independent investigation, preserve digital evidence, protect genuine candidates and introduce reforms to ensure fairness and transparency in public recruitment examinations.
Last month, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged large-scale irregularities in the Mega DSC exam and recruitment process.
He claimed that all the facts coming to light regarding the Mega DSC for recruitment of teachers are extremely shocking.
He alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's government has betrayed the trust of lakhs of candidates through scams, severely damaging the lives of talented aspirants.
The former CM claimed that such a disastrous recruitment process was never witnessed anywhere.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.