YSRCP stages protests over alleged DSC irregularities

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) National Spokesperson Karthik Yellapragada on Monday said the party is holding peaceful protests across Andhra Pradesh demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment and the resignation of state Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Yellapragada alleged that instead of addressing the concerns of DSC aspirants, the government was using police action to suppress democratic protests.



He said the party would continue its protest until its demand for an impartial CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC irregularities is addressed.

In a video, Yellapragada said, "Today, YSRCP is holding peaceful protests across Andhra Pradesh demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment and the resignation of education minister Nara Lokesh. Instead of answering the serious questions being raised by DSC aspirants, the government is using the police to suppress our democratic protests across the constituencies. YSRCP leaders and cadres have been stopped, detained, and prevented from participating in these peaceful demonstrations."