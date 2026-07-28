YSRCP protests against alleged DSC-2025 recruitment irregularities

Amaravati: YSRCP workers and leaders on Tuesday staged protests across Andhra Pradesh, demanding the resignation of state Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the DSC-2025 teacher recruitment process.

The protests, organised by the opposition party's youth and student wings, were held at district and constituency headquarters across the state.

According to YSRCP, the recruitment exercise conducted under the banner of "Mega DSC" was marred by irregularities.