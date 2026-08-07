YSRCP demands probe into Andhra tribal school incident

Parvathipuram Manyam: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday alleged that the public education system in Andhra Pradesh was deteriorating under the coalition government, citing an incident at a primary school in Parvathipuram Manyam district where, according to the party, students protested after three teachers allegedly remained absent due to intoxication.



In a statement, the YSRCP referred to the incident at Kuntesu Primary School in Gummalakshmipuram mandal and alleged that the absence of three out of five teachers forced students to lock the school and stage a protest, reflecting what it described as a failure of the Education Department under HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to ensure monitoring and accountability in government schools.



According to the party, although five teachers were posted at the school, only two attended regularly, while the remaining three allegedly stayed away from duty under the influence of alcohol. It claimed that the students were left without teachers or classes and were compelled to protest, which, according to the YSRCP, highlighted a breakdown of supervision within the Education Department.