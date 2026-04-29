YSR Architecture University rolls out five new industry-focused courses for 2026–27

KADAPA: Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education to introduce five new courses for the 2026-27 academic year.

Vice-Chancellor Prof B Jayaramireddy said the university would launch undergraduate and postgraduate programmes aligned with changing industry requirements in creative and technology-driven sectors.

At the College of Fine Arts, the university will introduce an undergraduate course in Fashion and Apparel Design with 60 seats and a postgraduate course in Fine Art (Sculpture) with 24 seats.

At the College of Planning and Architecture, undergraduate courses in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Civil Engineering will each have 60 seats, while a postgraduate course in Artificial Intelligence will offer 24 seats.

Officials said the programmes would create career opportunities in fashion, software development, AI, civil engineering, gaming, design and infrastructure sectors.

The university said the new courses would strengthen its position as a major centre for creativity, design and technology education.