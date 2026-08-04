Youths' drug trafficking complaint prompts anti-narcotics drive in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Kolkata, Aug 4 (IANS): Two days after two youths approached West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari with complaints about rampant drug trafficking in their locality, police launched a major anti-narcotics drive in Jalpaiguri town, leading to the seizure of narcotics and illicit liquor, officials said on Tuesday.
The operation was carried out by personnel of Kotwali Police Station in the Indira Gandhi Colony area of Jalpaiguri on Monday night. Police said drugs and liquor were recovered during the raid.
The youths -- Deep Das and Gagan Sakaru -- who had complained to the Chief Minister are residents of Indira Gandhi Colony in Jalpaiguri Town.
District Superintendent of Police Sujata Kumari Veenapani said the district police were conducting sustained operations against narcotics-related activities. “We are continuously carrying out anti-drug drives across the district,” she said.
According to local accounts, the two youths stopped the Chief Minister's convoy while he was travelling from the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate's office to the Jalpesh temple last week. After hearing their concerns, Adhikari reportedly shared his mobile number and asked them to contact him through WhatsApp if the problem persisted.
Residents have long alleged that illegal drug transactions were being conducted behind several tea stalls and hotels in the Indira Gandhi Colony market area, disrupting normal life and affecting local youth. Although police had conducted raids in the past, locals claimed the illegal trade resumed shortly after each operation.
Following complaints, the police launched an anti-narcotics drive in Jalpaiguri town on Monday night. Officers from Kotwali Police Station conducted an operation against illegal drug dealers in the Indira Gandhi Colony area of Jalpaiguri, during which bottles of alcohol and drugs were seized.
"Even though police raids were conducted earlier, no one was caught," they said.
Local residents have demanded stricter action against establishments allegedly facilitating the trade, as well as regular police surveillance and raids. The latest crackdown followed renewed complaints from the area.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.