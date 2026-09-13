Youth eager to read, need is to deliver books to them: Yogi Adityanath at Gomti Pustak Mahotsav

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the youth today wants to read, but efforts need to be made to ensure that books reach them.
Adityanath was speaking at the inaugural programme of the 5th Gomti Pustak Mahotsav here. The book fair will conclude on September 20.
"When the first book fair was held, I asked that one such fair be organised in Gorakhpur. The turnout in Gorakhpur was even higher than in Lucknow, and more books were purchased in Gorakhpur as compared to Lucknow," Adityanath said.
"The results completely dispelled the notion that today's youth do not read books. We had not made the efforts to make the books reach them," Adityanath said.
The chief minister said it would be unfair to say that the youth spends too much time on social media.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.