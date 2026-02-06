Youth voices from Gujarat, across India reflected in Union Budget: Viksit Bharat dialogue participant

She addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, presenting her views on the role of youth in governance and national development.

“Interacting directly with the Prime Minister was an unimaginable and proud experience. When the Prime Minister of such a large country listens seriously to the ideas of youth, it gives us confidence and a sense of responsibility,” Chaubey told IANS.

She added that the youth suggestions were reflected in the Budget, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described as "youth-driven".