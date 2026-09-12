Youth urged to lead voluntary blood donation, build drug-free Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Tripura (IANS): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday urged the youth to come forward in greater numbers to strengthen the voluntary blood donation movement in the state, saying such social initiatives reflect humanity and can contribute to building a drug-free Tripura.
“Voluntary blood donation is one of the signs of humanity. At present, blood donation programmes have become part of our culture in the state. More people should be involved in blood donation programmes,” Saha said.
He was speaking after unveiling marble statues of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda and inaugurating a blood donation camp at the Netaji Subhas Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) here.
The voluntary blood donation camp was organised by the Tripura Sports Council.
Saha said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda represented patriotism and humanity, and their ideals could inspire society to move in the right direction.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development of the country, inspired by the ideals of Vivekananda and Netaji. The more people adopt the ideals of Swamiji and Netaji personally and socially, the more society will be guided in the right direction,” he said.
The Chief Minister said voluntary blood donation helped create a positive environment in society and called upon young people to participate in sports and social welfare activities. “If the youth can be more involved in sports and such social welfare activities, the work of building a drug-free and new Tripura will be accelerated,” Saha said.
He said sports could also provide young people with opportunities to improve their socio-economic status alongside their studies. “To be successful in the field of sports, one has to be strong in both physical and mental aspects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given priority to yoga to strengthen the youth of the country physically and mentally,” he said.
Highlighting the state's progress in sports, Saha said Tripura's sportspersons had established themselves at national and international levels by showcasing their talent.
Youth Affairs and Sports Department Secretary Tapas Roy, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Padma Shri awardee and gymnast Dipa Karmakar, and Youth Affairs and Sports Department Director L. Darlong were among those present at the programme.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.