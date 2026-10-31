Youth unemployment hits 18.9% in China as automation and deflation wipe out entry-level career openings

“The result is not merely an employment crisis. It is a crisis of confidence, expectations, and social stability. China’s graduate employment challenge has reached a historic scale. Official estimates show that a record 12.22 million university graduates entered the job market in 2025, while 2026 has seen an even larger cohort of approximately 12.7 million graduates seeking employment. Simultaneously, youth unemployment for those aged 16-24 has remained stubbornly high, reaching 18.9 per cent in August 2026 according to official statistics,” it added.