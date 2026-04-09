Youth unemployment emerging as major problem in China: Report

New Delhi: Youth unemployment is emerging as a major problem in China which is raising a question mark on the Asian giant’s “economic miracle.” World Bank estimates put youth unemployment at about 17.7 per cent in 2025, reflecting slower job creation amid an increasing number of university graduates entering the labour market.

Official data released in 2025 showed unemployment among those aged 16–24 rising to 16.9 per cent. Social media amplified the issue when a PhD graduate revealed he had turned to food delivery work, while a gas company announced it was hiring graduates as meter readers, according to an article in Eurasia Review.