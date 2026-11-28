Nagpur: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday said the country was progressing toward the goal of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' status by 2047, in which the youth would play a decisive role.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade for the Pre-Commission Regular Course (PRCN), Senior Division Course 175 at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Officers Training Academy (OTA), he also said the NCC was not merely a youth organisation, but a vital institution for nation-building.
Singh and Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, the Director General of the NCC, reviewed the Passing Out Parade.
Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Singh said, "India is moving towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat-2047', and our youth will have a decisive role to play."
NCC officers will prepare the cadets to become responsible citizens and leaders, he said.
"NCC officers must lead by personal example and let their conduct reflect integrity, fairness, commitment and compassion. The cadets must be encouraged to question and innovate and take initiative," the Defence Secretary added.
According to him, the challenges confronting the country were evolving with technological advancements, cyber threats, information warfare, environmental concerns and changing geopolitical realities.
"The NCC must adapt to these demands while remaining anchored in its core values," Singh noted.
He stressed the need to focus on fitness, military training, technological awareness, digital literacy, disaster response, critical thinking, national integration and community engagement.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.