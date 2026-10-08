India’s youth must help shape Viksit Bharat: Nitin Nabin



The BJP chief stated that a party worker functions 24x7. For him, every single day is about work, and every single day is an election. "We are not the kind of people who appear only during election time. Our programs, our work, and our dialogue with the public continue round the year. These people (Rahul Gandhi and the opposition) possess an anarchist mindset and only know how to inject poison into society. If their allegations were true, it was this very Election Commission that conducted the elections in Keralam. In Tamil Nadu, where they came into power through the backdoor, the elections were also conducted by this very Election Commission. If he has the courage, Rahul Gandhi should first resign. The entire nation is watching the kind of game they are playing."



Nitin Nabin said that today’s generation itself represents change, and this is something that families, society, and public representatives running governments must understand. “The new generation wants to express its views, and we need to listen to them. I believe that my first responsibility is towards the youth. The youth gave such overwhelming support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 that he became the first Prime Minister to be chosen by the people after being publicly projected before them as a candidate. Earlier, parents used to decide whether their children would become engineers or doctors, but today’s generation makes its own choices and parents support them. Across the country, our effort is to ensure that BJP leadership engages directly with young people and works towards finding solutions to their problems. We have not achieved everything yet, but we are certainly moving in the right direction,” he said.

As per the press release, the BJP National President stated that even after nearly 80 years of Independence, we are still striving towards the dream of a Viksit Bharat because earlier the country never collectively embraced a common national dream. In the 1880s, America envisioned the Great American Dream, and China also made a national resolve, the results of which are visible today.



He said, “In our country, we had become accustomed to five-year plans alone, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji established NITI Aayog, which thinks about the next 50 years. With the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’ we will certainly become a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Today, IT hubs should reach every state and every district. Uttar Pradesh has Noida, Lucknow, and Kashi as well. The manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted IT, AI, and semiconductors is creating new avenues of employment. We will convey the suggestion of making Kashi an IT hub to the government. In the meantime, young people can also benefit from the training platforms currently available both online and offline.”