Youth's creative potential to play crucial role in realising 'Vikshit Bharat' goal: J'khand Guv

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said the creative potential of the youth could play a crucial role in realising the goal of 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047.
He also stressed the need for academic quality, research, transparency, and student interest in Jharkhand's universities.
"India is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the resolve of VikshitBharat@2047. Research conducted in universities, new ideas being developed, and the creative potential of the youth are the important foundation for realising this resolve," Gangwar said while addressing the 39th convocation of Ranchi University here.
He said a 'developed India' is not merely a goal of economic prosperity, but a vision of a nation empowered by knowledge, science, technology, innovation, education, culture, and human values.
Gangwar said it has been his constant endeavour as Chancellor of the university to accord the highest priority to academic quality, research, transparency, and the interests of students in the state's universities.
He expressed confidence that Ranchi University would play a leading role in giving a new direction to higher education while further strengthening its contribution to the fields of education, research, innovation, and social responsibility.
As many as 58 students were awarded 71 gold medals on the occasion. In several subjects, individual students secured two or more gold medals, an official said.
Among the gold medal recipients, 44 are female students and 14 male counterparts.
Ranchi University also conferred honorary degrees on two academicians-National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) vice-chancellor Prof Shashikala Wanjari and IIM-Kolkata director Prof Alok Kumar Rai - on the occasion.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.