Youth rescued after being trapped in elevator for over an hour in Palakkad amid power outage

Palakkad, Keralam (PTI): A youth who was stuck in an elevator for over an hour following a power outage was rescued by Fire and Rescue Service personnel at Vadakkencherry here, officials said on Saturday.
According to officials, Mahesh, a native of Kizhakkencherry here, was stranded inside the elevator after visiting a gym functioning on the top floor of the building.
Officials said Mahesh got stuck in the elevator after a KSEB power outage at around 8.30 pm on Friday.
After waiting for some time, he raised an alarm, which alerted people outside.
Though people at the gym tried to open the elevator door, they failed, officials said.
Around 9 pm, when the power supply was restored, the elevator remained dysfunctional, following which people called the Vadakkencherry fire station.
Fire and Rescue Service officials soon reached the spot and opened the elevator door using hydraulic equipment, rescuing the youth, officials said.
Officials directed the building owner to provide power backup for the elevator to prevent people from getting stranded during power outages.
KSEB has currently imposed power cuts at night across Keralam due to electricity scarcity, officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.