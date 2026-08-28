Youth protest in national capital drives 21-year-old to contest Rajasthan local body polls as an independent

Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS): The Jahazpur municipal election in Rajasthan has taken an interesting political turn with 21-year-old Saniya Khanam entering the electoral fray as an independent candidate from Ward No. 6. Saniya said she was inspired by the youth-led ‘Gen Z’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and decided to move beyond expressing political views on social media to participate directly in electoral politics.
After filing her nomination, Saniya said young people should not merely discuss issues online but should also come forward to become part of the political and public representation system. Saniya said the Jantar Mantar protest made her realise that young people can play a more active role in shaping the system.
She described her decision to contest the municipal election as her own and said she has received support from her family. Her entry has attracted attention in Jahazpur, particularly because several members of her family are also entering the electoral contest.
Saniya’s grandfather, Nazir Mohammad, a senior Congress figure and former Congress councillor of the Jahazpur Municipality, has filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Ward No. 16.
Saniya’s aunt has also submitted her nomination, making the family’s participation one of the talking points in the local election. The decision of Nazir Mohammad to contest independently, despite his Congress background, has added another political dimension to the election.
The nomination process has also seen candidates from other political backgrounds entering the contest. Radheshyam Bareth has filed his nomination as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ward No. 18.
Independent candidates Arvind Bhuvalia (Ward No. 7), Geeta (Ward No. 13), and Bhanwar Bandela (Ward No. 14) have also submitted their nomination papers.
According to the available information, seven candidates filed eight nomination papers on Wednesday, with Saniya Khanam emerging as the youngest candidate among them.
The absence of a Congress nomination in this round has also become a subject of discussion in local political circles. No candidate filed a nomination on behalf of the Congress during the latest round, raising questions about the party’s preparations for the Jahazpur municipal election.
With independent candidates from different backgrounds entering the contest, including the 21-year-old Saniya Khanam, the election is beginning to take shape as a closely watched local political battle.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.