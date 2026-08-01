Youth participation key to realising Viksit Bharat 2047 vision: Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan

Chandigarh, Haryana (PTI): Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Friday called upon the younger generation to accord the nation the same priority they give to themselves and their families, saying the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 can be realised only through their active participation, commitment and dedication.
Addressing a Youth Dialogue on Women Empowerment organised at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh, Kalyan said every citizen has a responsibility towards the country's future and urged young people to dedicate their energy, talent and abilities to national service.
The programme, organised jointly by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and Delhi-based voluntary organisation Rajdhani Yuva Sansad, saw the participation of nearly 90 young delegates from more than 14 states, according to a statement.
The event aimed to promote democratic values, nation-building and women's empowerment among the youth.
In his inaugural address, Kalyan said just as individuals plan for their own welfare and future and that of their families, they must also think seriously about the progress and development of the nation.
He said the dream of a developed India would become a reality only when young people actively contribute to the country's growth.
The Speaker also acquainted the participants with the history of the Capitol Complex and the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, while highlighting the vital role of the legislature in India's parliamentary democracy.
He recalled that after Independence, Shimla served as the joint capital of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, after which Chandigarh was designated as the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.
The Capitol Complex in Sector 1 here, a UNESCO World Heritage site, comprises structures including the High Court, Legislative Assembly and Secretariat. It also houses iconic structures such as the Open Hand Monument.
Paying tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh, Kalyan described his unparalleled courage, patriotism and supreme sacrifice as a timeless source of inspiration for the youth.
He urged young citizens to draw inspiration from the lives of such great revolutionaries and fulfil their responsibilities towards the nation with sincerity and dedication.
Speaking on women empowerment, the Speaker said Indian civilisation has traditionally accorded the highest respect to women.
Although certain social distortions emerged during the long period of foreign rule, sustained efforts after Independence have significantly strengthened women's education, dignity, rights and equal opportunities, he said.
Kalyan emphasised that the goal of a developed India cannot be achieved without the active participation and leadership of women.
He also urged the youth to remain as conscious of their civic duties as they are of their rights.
The true strength of any nation lies in its aware, disciplined and responsible citizens, he said, adding that democracy flourishes and the nation progresses when citizens sincerely discharge their duties.
Highlighting the role of elected representatives, Kalyan said the real strength of democracy rests with the people.
The more aware, accountable and sensitive elected representatives are, the stronger democratic institutions become, he said.
Describing the Vidhan Sabha as the state's highest democratic forum, he said it is where the government is held accountable for every rupee of taxpayers' money.
Effective conduct of the House in accordance with parliamentary rules and traditions forms the foundation of good governance, he said.
During the Youth Dialogue, participants shared their views on women's empowerment, democratic values, civic responsibilities and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, besides gaining insights into various aspects of parliamentary functioning.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.