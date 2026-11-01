Youth Olympics: 17-member Indian contingent eyes strong showing in historic Dakar edition

Dakar: A 17-member Indian contingent will compete across 11 sports at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, as the country looks to build on its strong record at the multi-sport event, which begins on Saturday and runs until November 13.

The fourth edition of the Youth Olympics will be a landmark occasion for African sport, with Dakar becoming the first African city to host an Olympic sporting event. Around 2,700 athletes are expected to compete across 25 sports for 153 medal events, with competitions spread across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

The opening ceremony will take place at Stade Abdoulaye Wade in Diamniadio on October 31, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for November 13.