Youth may be looking at theatre as job opportunity: Ila Arun
New Delhi: At a time when social media and short-form videos are increasingly replacing the traditional forms of entertainment, actor-singer Ila Arun says the participation of youth in theatre is a good sign even though it could be coming from a need to seek job opportunities.
Arun, who is a jury member at the 21st Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), said more people are getting involved in theatre in villages and small cities.
"... That's a good thing, because somewhere we have to preserve the idea that theatre is a medium of live performing art. And to protect this art, the more youth we involve, the better it is. Whatever institutions are doing, whatever different groups are doing, it is all good," Arun told PTI.
The 21st META, which opened on March 19 at Kamani Auditorium, is showcasing 10 productions across 13 categories.
The shortlisted productions explore a wide range of themes including mythology, devotion, identity, politics and social change. They showcase both traditional and modern storytelling from across India, featuring performances in Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Hindustani, Sanskrit, Bundelkhandi, English, and Gibberish.
The "Aarya" actor noted that earlier people used to feel that one cannot make a future in the theatre but the perception is now changing.
"Earlier, people used to think that doing theatre has no job, no career, no future. Now they feel that those who go into theatre do get work, whether in OTT, films, or elsewhere. So they think that in some way they can get some kind of job. Or they feel they can express themselves.
"I don't think they are entering theatre purely for the love of theatre. They are coming because they think it can be a ladder towards a work opportunity," the 72-year-old said.
There can be no better recreation than theatre, according to Arun.
"...you get to learn so much intellectually, and the people you spend time with are good people. So I think this club, this theatre club, whatever kind it may be, is better than social media. So if they are coming to the theatre, it is a good thing," Arun said.
The selected plays are set to be performed at Kamani Auditorium as well as Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts.
The 10 plays will compete across 13 categories, including production, direction, stage design, sound and music design, light design, costume design, actor in lead role (male and female), actor in support role (male and female), original script, ensemble, and choreography.
The jury also includes Amal Allana, Anuradha Kapur, Rajit Kapur, and Satish Alekar.
The theatre festival and awards will culminate in the META Awards Night on March 25 at Kamani Auditorium.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.