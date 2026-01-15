Youth lured into opening bank accounts in Rs 547 crore cyber fraud case

KHAMMAM: A Rs 547 crore cyber fraud, perpetrated by a gang that lured unemployed youth into opening bank accounts to launder money, has been unearthed by district police. As many as 18 persons allegedly involved in the racket have been arrested, Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt said at a media conference at Penuballi police station on Sunday.

The case surfaced following a complaint lodged on December 24, 2025, by Modugu Saikiran of Thumburu village in Sathupalli mandal. Police registered a case and launched an investigation, which revealed that Udatneni Vikas Chowdary, Potru Manoj Kalyan, Potru Praveen, Meda Bhanu Prakash, Meda Satish and Morampudi Chennakeshava duped unemployed youth from villages around Sathupalli.

Police said the accused promised them jobs and opened bank accounts in their names at reputed banks. The account credentials were later taken over and used to channel proceeds of cybercrime running into crores.

Gang operated in cahoots with intl cybercriminals

The gang allegedly operated in coordination with international cybercriminals and ran call centres abroad. Through these, they targeted Indian citizens with fake investment schemes, matrimonial proposals, reward points, online gaming, betting, share market investments and cryptocurrency trading. Victims were added to Telegram groups and later sent fraudulent links, through which money was siphoned off.

Investigators found that the proceeds were initially routed through accounts opened via agents, then transferred to current accounts and finally credited to the personal accounts of the accused. The money was eventually converted into US dollars and cryptocurrency.

During the probe, police checked the bank accounts of the prime accused, their family members and close associates. They uncovered massive financial transactions and balances, which included `114.18 crore in the account of Manoj, Rs 45.62 crore in two accounts of his wife Meda Bhanupriya, Rs 135.48 crore in the account of his brother-in-law Meda Satish, Rs 81.72 crore in the account of Bommidala Nagalakshmi, Rs 92.54 crore in the account of Narasimha Kirana and Dairy owned by Tatikonda Raju of Karimnagar, and Rs 80.41 crore in the account of Vikas.

The cops first arrested Potru Praveen and produced him before the court. Several others who provided bank accounts or otherwise assisted the accused are being identified. The CP also advised youth to remain vigilant and cautioned against falling prey to greed and getting entangled in cybercrime cases.